«We are ready for any hostile actions»: Putin makes an important statement

·217·World
«We are ready for any hostile actions»: Putin makes an important statement

Russia's political system and governance institutions are fully prepared to defend the country and repel any external hostile actions. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with deputies of the State Duma of the 8th convocation, which is concluding in the Kremlin.

In his speech, the head of state focused in particular on political stability, constitutional foundations, and the internal unity of the multi-ethnic people in the country.

Zamin.uz presents the most important details of the Kremlin meeting and the head of state's key statements.

1. Sovereign principles and readiness of the political system

Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's current governance system is resilient to external pressures and has maintained its independence. The country's political institutions rely on national interests and the fundamental law rather than foreign models.

Quote from Vladimir Putin's statement in the Kremlin:

«Our political system and governance institutions are formed on sovereign principles in full accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation. We are ready to defend the country and, together with society, are capable of decisively resisting any hostile actions.»

Main directions of Putin's statement

Direction / Aspect

Main content and statement

Foundation of the political system

Rock-solid compliance with the Constitution and sovereign principles

Defense and security

Joint response by society and the state to any threat

External factors

Firm stance against external aggressive pressures

Social cohesion

The internal unity of the multi-ethnic people through historical trials

2. Historical trials and the unity of the multi-ethnic people

In his speech, the Russian President particularly stressed that the cohesion of society and the people is the primary factor in combating external threats. According to Putin, this process is not a one-time occurrence, but a stable principle stemming from the country's history.

On external pressure and the people's attitude:

«Our multi-ethnic people have responded to historical trials and aggressive external pressure with internal unity — this has always been the case and remains so today,» the head of state emphasized.

Share this important political news with your friends!

This meeting held in the Kremlin and the statements put forward during it are of great importance for regional and international geopolitics.

Immediately share this breaking news with your friends, colleagues, and groups interested in international politics!

In your opinion, how important is the internal unity of countries in the current complex international situation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Vladimir PutinRussiaKremlinState DumaZamin.uz
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