NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Get Price Hikes Ahead of Official Announcement

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards have seen a sharp price increase even before the official market price hikes. According to ixbt.com, wholesale prices for these tech products have already started to rise, which is ultimately expected to impact regular buyers and the entire market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to industry sources, NVIDIA has already warned its partners about the upcoming price revisions. However, the final terms and exact figures for each individual model were planned to be announced later. Nevertheless, the market situation began to change faster than expected.

Market shortages and reduced supply

The main reason for the premature price growth was the reduction in supply volumes by major graphics card manufacturers. Companies prefer to hold warehouse stock, which immediately caused a noticeable deficit in the market segment.

A sharp price jump was observed particularly in the mid and high-end segments. Specifically, GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs became one of the most expensive devices, with their wholesale price jumping by 800 yuan at once to around 5600–5750 yuan.

Price changes for certain models

Several other models also underwent significant price changes. In particular, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti versions, which draw attention with their specs, increased in price by varying amounts:

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (with 16 GB RAM) — increased by 600 yuan, reaching 4400–4550 yuan;

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8 GB version) — added 400 yuan, amounting to 3200–3400 yuan;

The base model GeForce RTX 5060 — added 300 yuan, currently offered at 2650–2750 yuan.

Experts believe that the existing shortage and this growth in wholesale prices will inevitably lead to further increases in retail device prices in the near future. If NVIDIA officially confirms the new prices in August, device costs for end consumers may rise even higher.

As a reminder, earlier reports had also noted price fluctuations among tech market participants, with NVIDIA, as well as AMD and Intel accelerators becoming 10-30% more expensive within just a few days.