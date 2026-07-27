Samsung Galaxy A Smartphones May Use Chinese Memory Chips

·287·Technology
Samsung Galaxy A Smartphones May Use Chinese Memory Chips

South Korean tech giant Samsung is considering the possibility of using RAM chips manufactured in China in its mid-range and budget smartphones. According to reports by Asia Times, this change is expected to primarily affect Galaxy A series models sold in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to experts, through this step, the company aims to significantly reduce the cost of devices amid the continuous rise in component prices. The fact is that due to the increase in memory module prices this year, local Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been forced to scale back their plans for releasing mid-range and entry-level models.

Rational Use of Production Capacities

As a result of Chinese brands reducing production volumes, certain capacities and memory reserves have become vacant among local Chinese suppliers. Samsung plans to take advantage of this exact factor to integrate cheaper LPDDR5X memory microcircuits into its devices.

This approach will help the Korean company ensure the price competitiveness of its products. Most importantly, these measures could allow Samsung to strengthen its market share in China, which is currently estimated at only around 0.6 percent, and slightly restore its position.

Continuation of Previously Initiated Cooperation

Recall that Samsung had already begun utilizing the capabilities of Chinese companies before. In particular, previous reports stated that the company would use display panels manufactured by China's CSOT in the next-generation Galaxy A57 smartphone.

Thus, Samsung is increasing its focus on Chinese supply chains not only for displays but also for core hardware components. This indicates that economic conditions and pricing policies in the global market are forcing major tech brands to adopt new strategies.

SamsungGalaxy AChinese MemoryDRAMTechnology
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