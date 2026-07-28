Chess Duel: Abdusattorov and Sindarov Defeat US Supergrandmasters

·142·Sport
Chess Duel: Abdusattorov and Sindarov Defeat US Supergrandmasters

At the prestigious tournament held in Miami, USA, WR Chess Rapid & Blitz the first day of team matches concluded between the national teams of Uzbekistan and the USA, who are main contenders for the World Chess Crown. After intense battles in the rapid section, the Americans are currently in the lead by a narrow margin.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the opening day and the phenomenal performances of our representatives against the world elite.

1. Rapid Stage: Dramatic 4-Round Battle in Miami

The opening day program featured a total of 4 team rapid matches. While American chess players won 2 matches, 1 ended in a draw. In the fourth round, the Uzbekistan national team secured a spirited comeback victory.

Currently, in team points, the USA leads 5:3 The ratio of individual points scored on the boards also shows a minimal difference in favor of the Americans — 8.5 : 7.5.

Results of Rapid Team Rounds

Round

Match (USA — Uzbekistan)

Round Winner

Round 1

2.5 : 1.5

USA

Round 2

2.0 : 2.0

Draw

Round 3

2.5 : 1.5

USA

Round 4

1.5 : 2.5

Uzbekistan

Total Points

5 : 3 (Boards: 8.5 : 7.5)

USA leads

2. Grandmasters Show: Masterclass from Abdusattorov and Sindarov

Although the opponents lead in the team score, Uzbek chess players delivered brilliant performances on individual boards against the world's strongest grandmasters.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov — The Team's Best Player

Nodirbek earned 3 points from 4 games, recording the highest score in the squad. He defeated two US giants and drew with the remaining two top chess players:

  • Win: Leinier Domínguez

  • Win: Wesley So

  • Draw: Hikaru Nakamura

  • Draw: Fabiano Caruana

Javokhir Sindarov's Super-Series:

Javokhir collected 2.5 points out of 4 opportunities. He defeated the world's most famous chess streamer and super-grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and Leinier Domínguez, as well as drawing with Fabiano Caruana, suffering a defeat only against Levon Aronian.

3. Second Day: 8 Decisive Blitz Rounds Ahead!

On the second day of the competition, the teams will test their strength in another fascinating format of rapid chess — blitz .

The chess players will play a total of 8 team matches . A win in each round awards the team 2 points, and a draw awards 1 point. This creates a full opportunity for the Uzbekistan national team to turn the overall score in their favor.

Share this important sports news with your friends and chess fans!

It is a matter of pride for the entire country that Uzbek grandmasters are defeating world chess legends in historic matches in Miami!

Share this hot article immediately with your friends, loved ones, and chess fan groups!

Do you think the Uzbekistan national team can defeat the USA in the blitz stage and secure overall victory? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Nodirbek AbdusattorovJavokhir SindarovMiamiHikaru NakamuraFabiano Caruana
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