A mother who met her son on her birthday after 10 years brought everyone to tears (video)

A video capturing a deeply touching reunion at a penal colony is spreading widely on social networks. In it, the joyous moments of a mother meeting her son face-to-face after 10 years left many viewers deeply moved.

The video shows that the staff serving at the colony prepared a surprise for the woman whose birthday it was. They gathered all the female inmates in the hall and organized the mother's meeting with her son. Entering with a beautiful bouquet in his hands, the young man congratulates his mother on her birthday.

Upon seeing her child, the mother cannot hide her joy and runs into his arms like a young child. Their heartfelt embrace brought many women in the hall, as well as thousands of people watching the video, to tears.

After that, the mother and son dance together to the sound of playing music. The mother's joyful, childlike cherishing while holding her child to her chest became one of the most touching moments of the video. It is clearly felt in the video that seeing her son and holding him to her chest on her birthday, after many years of separation, was one of the most unforgettable and happiest moments for the mother.

The video aroused great interest on social networks. In the comments, many users are writing that this footage deeply affected them and that they could not hold back their tears. Some are expressing their sincere wishes, hoping that the woman will be released soon and live a happy life together with her child.