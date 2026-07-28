AI-Powered Coding Startup Cursor Launches New Pricing Plan in India

Ahead of anticipated acquisitions, the AI-powered coding startup Cursor has kicked off its largest expansion in the Indian market, introducing a subscription price tailored specifically for the country. According to TechCrunch, this move demonstrates how the company is leveraging one of the world's largest developer markets for its growth. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

On Monday, the startup announced the Cursor Start subscription, designed specifically for India at 649 rupees (approx. 7 USD) per month. This price is significantly lower than Cursor's standard 20 USD per month Pro subscription. This decision highlights the growing importance of India for Cursor's business.

Market Potential and Special Features

According to startup data, India has already become the third-largest market globally. The country is a hub of advanced users, with its user base tripling over the past year. Furthermore, India's rich engineering talent pool was a key factor in Cursor's decision to localize prices for the first time.

Simon Green, Head of Asia-Pacific and Japan at Cursor, noted that the technical readiness and engineering talent in this region provided a natural opportunity to revise the commercial model and scale up. According to GitHub data, India has over 27 million active developers, ranking second only to the US.

What's Included in the Cursor Start Subscription

The new Cursor Start plan offers users higher limits compared to the free version. The subscription includes the following features:

Access to Cursor's Composer 2.5 model and Grok 4.5 system

Support for cloud agents and iOS app

Plugins, Model Context Protocol, and other auxiliary skills

However, this discounted plan does not completely replace the Pro subscription. Unlike the 20 USD per month version, the Start package does not include advanced AI models from leading providers like OpenAI and Anthropic, nor complex features like Bugbot, Auto Mode, and Cursor SDK.

The new service is intended exclusively for individual users within the country, and multiple verification mechanisms are employed to prevent using it from abroad via VPN. It is worth noting that over the past year, leading global AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have also introduced special pricing for the Indian market.