Onix driver passes away — details of the motorcade and system dismissals

The death toll from the horrific traffic accident that occurred on July 16 at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent streets in Tashkent has risen by one. According to the Republican Scientific Center of Emergency Medical Care, the driver of the Onix car died in the hospital on July 27 due to severe injuries sustained.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this tragic accident, speculations discussed on social networks regarding the motorcade, and important personnel changes that took place against the backdrop of the incident.

1. Severe struggle in the hospital and the rising death toll

Recall that on July 16, around 18:30, an Onix car and three road safety patrol motorcycles collided at the intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent streets.

On the day of the incident, one of the motorcyclists died at the scene from severe injuries. Four other people — two motorcyclists, a road safety officer on duty at the intersection, and the Onix driver — were hospitalized in critical condition.

With the death of the Onix driver on July 27, the number of victims of the tragedy reached 2. It was reported that the condition of the remaining three patients undergoing treatment in the hospital has stabilized, and they have been transferred to the general ward.

From the report of the Republican Scientific Center of Emergency Medical Care: "The driver of the Onix car, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with severe injuries as a result of the July 16 accident, passed away on July 27 despite medical assistance provided. The condition of the remaining patients has improved, and they have been transferred to the general ward."

2. Motorcade speculations: Official denial and video footage on social networks

From the very first days of the incident, reports spread on social networks that the traffic accident occurred while escorting a high-ranking motorcade. The Road Safety Service (RSS) strongly denied this information and asked the public not to spread unsubstantiated reports.

However, video footage circulating on social networks depicted the situation somewhat differently:

Traffic and pedestrian movement at the intersection was fully regulated by law enforcement officers;

After a black van and another car of the same color passed through the intersection at high speed, the road was cleared and movement was permitted;

When the traffic light turned green, passenger cars began to move;

However, at that moment, the remaining motorcycles from the motorcade entered the intersection, resulting in a collision with the Onix.

3. Resignation against the backdrop of the tragedy: Alisher Usmanov dismissed from his post

Against the backdrop of this sensational and tragic event, an important personnel change took place in state administration.

Alisher Usmanov, the head of the State Security Service of the President of Uzbekistan, was relieved of his post. The public and sources directly link this resignation to the traffic accident on Dormon Yuli and shortcomings in organizing motorcade security.

Key facts and details regarding the traffic accident on Dormon Yuli

Aspect / Criterion Details Time and place of the incident July 16, 18:30, Tashkent city, intersection of Dormon Yuli and Gazalkent streets Participants Chevrolet Onix and 3 road safety patrol motorcycles Number of fatalities 2 people (1 road safety motorcyclist and the Onix driver) Injured 3 people (transferred to the general ward) Official response (RSS) Reports of motorcade escort were denied Personnel change Presidential SSS head Alisher Usmanov was relieved of his post

Safety on roads, special vehicles, and the regulation of motorcade movement are important issues of public attention.

Forward this analytical article immediately to your friends, loved ones, and motorist groups!

In your opinion, what other measures should be taken to ensure safety in regulating the movement of motorcades and special vehicles at intersections? Leave your feedback in the comments!