Famous Blogger Amazed by Dastan Satpayev at Chelsea!

·70·Sport
Famous Blogger Amazed by Dastan Satpayev at Chelsea!

Renowned Mexican blogger and football content creator Carlos Reynoso has urged his subscribers to pay special attention to the performances of Kazakhstan national team and London Chelsea striker Dastan Satpayev.

Zamin.uz provides details on the recognition surrounding the Londoners' new young star, his debut match, and upcoming fixture.

1. "A Gem You Should Know": The Mexican Blogger's Awe

Carlos Reynoso, who has nearly 100,000 subscribers on X (formerly Twitter), highly praised the 17-year-old Kazakh forward and introduced him closely to football fans.

From Carlos Reynoso's X post:

"Did you recognize him? There he is, scoring his first goal — the first goal of the Xabi Alonso era! Meet Dastan Satpayev. One of Chelsea's newest players and a gem of Kazakh football you need to know about!"

2. Brilliant Debut at Chelsea: A 6-4 Thriller and a Goal

As a reminder, on July 28, Dastan Satpayev managed to score his debut goal for Chelsea under Xabi Alonso. The Londoners Australia's secured a 6-4 victory in a friendly match against Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 17-year-old Kazakh talent not only scored a goal but also directly contributed to the team's second goal.

3. The Next Test: Derby Against Tottenham

Chelsea's pre-season tour continues. On August 1, at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Xabi Alonso's Londoners will face their arch-rivals Tottenham in a friendly match. Another strong performance is expected from Satpayev in this game.

Key facts about Dastan Satpayev and his Chelsea debut

Aspect / Detail

Details

Player

Dastan Satpayev (Kazakhstan)

Age

17 years old

Club & Coach

Chelsea (London) / Xabi Alonso

Match of Debut Goal

Chelsea – Western Sydney Wanderers (6-4)

Match Date

July 28

Next Fixture

August 1 (vs. Tottenham, Sydney, Accor Stadium)

Central Asianyoung players taking successful steps at European and world giants is a great pride for football across the entire region.

Share this hot article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Dastan Satpayev can secure a spot in Chelsea's starting lineup under Xabi Alonso? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Dastan SatpayevChelseaXabi AlonsoTottenhamCarlos Reynoso
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