Arsenal intensifies negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes transfer

·35·Sport
Arsenal intensifies negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes transfer

London club Arsenal has started active negotiations with Newcastle to finalize the transfer of central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. According to talkSPORT, "The Gunners" have identified the Brazilian player as their top priority to strengthen manager Mikel Arteta's squad, and the parties are taking serious steps toward reaching an agreement, Goal.com reports .

Although Newcastle insists there have been no official contacts, it is believed that significant progress has been made toward a verbal agreement. The transfer value is expected to exceed £75 million, and the London club intends to complete the deal as soon as possible.

Personal terms agreed

The fact that personal terms have already been agreed upon between Arsenal and the Brazilian player has accelerated this transfer. However, this situation has caused some misunderstanding between the two clubs. Newcastle representatives expressed surprise that no official written offer has been received despite the media buzz. Arsenal sources, meanwhile, claim that three verbal offers have been submitted.

The departure of the captain could be a major blow for Newcastle. The club had already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona (€70 million) and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham (around £100 million) in the summer transfer window. If Bruno Guimaraes also leaves, the team will lose two-thirds of its starting midfield trio from last season.

Manager's opinion

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke openly about the situation after a 1-1 draw, admitting he cannot fully control the 28-year-old player's future. He stressed that Bruno is a fantastic club captain and that their relationship is strong.

“I’ve spoken to Bruno a lot, he’s a brilliant person. What his future holds, I don’t know, that’s anyone’s guess. He is due back on July 31 and there is no reason why he won’t return,” Howe said. With two years remaining on the player's contract, Newcastle maintains a strong negotiating position in the transfer market.

ArsenalBruno GuimaraesNewcastle UnitedTransferPremier League
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