Brazil national team and Santos club star Neymar has officially announced the end of his career with the national team. According to Goal.com, the 34-year-old experienced forward came to this decision following a painful defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The unsuccessful tournament run under head coach Carlo Ancelotti turned out to be Neymar's final competition in the national jersey. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

Following the decisive match at MetMetLife Stadium, Neymar shed tears on the pitch, bringing an end to his 16-year international career. Despite scoring a penalty late in the game, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward could not prevent his team's elimination from the tournament. He emphasized that he gave his all throughout his long career with the national team and always fought for the yellow jersey.

History in the national team and a new chapter

"My time with the national team has come to an end. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my heart and soul, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but I don't want this anymore," Neymar clarified regarding his future. For the top scorer in the history of Brazilian football, this decision marks the end of an era. Now he will focus entirely on his career at his boyhood club, Santos.

At the same time, the forward also addressed recent internal club controversies. Media reports had circulated claiming that in the Santos dressing room, he belittled young players Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Ananias and mocked their technical abilities. These reports, which emerged following a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense, sparked fierce public debate.

Situation at the club and upcoming victories

Neymar firmly denied these rumors, calling them slander. According to him, after the match he only expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance and stated that better efforts were required. "It's sad and annoying, but I am not to blame. As captain, I had the right to say this," the forward said.

As for his on-field business, Neymar remains a crucial figure for Santos. In a recent continental match, he came off the bench to help his team secure a 4:2 victory over Venezuela's Universidad Central. This win earned Santos a spot in the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, where the team will face Ecuador's Macara.