Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!

·46·Society
Illegal land schemes: Officials detained in Bukhara and Kashkadarya!

Officials who committed corrupt practices in the registration of land plots and real estate objects have been exposed. During operational events conducted by the State Security Service (SSS), the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, and internal affairs bodies in Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, responsible employees were caught red-handed with material evidence.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the operational activities carried out by law enforcement agencies and the essence of the criminal cases.

1. Bukhara: A 65 m² illegally constructed building and a $2.5 thousand "service"

An individual working as a department head at the Bukhara regional branch of the State Cadastre Agency abused his official position and gained the trust of another person.

He promised to register a 65 m² trade and service building constructed arbitrarily by a local citizen in 2015 on a land plot from the reserve of the Romitan district khokimiyat, as well as an adjacent 35 m² vacant land plot, in the citizen's name. He was caught red-handed by employees of the SSS, the Department, and the Internal Affairs Directorate while receiving 2.5 thousand US dollars in exchange for this "service."

Official detail regarding the case:

"The head of the cadastre department was caught red-handed while receiving 2,500 dollars in exchange for registering a 65 m² illegally built structure and 35 m² of vacant land on the khokimiyat's reserve land."

2. Kashkadarya: 1 sotix of land in Chirakchi and a $1,000 "connection"

Another corruption case was recorded in Kashkadarya region. A chief specialist of the Kokdala district department of the Investments, Industry, and Trade Department promised to prepare cadastre documents for a 1 sotix land plot allocated to a citizen born in 1964 by a decision of the Chirakchi district khokim in 2019.

He demanded 1 thousand US dollars in exchange for registering the documents through acquaintances working in the Cadastre Agency system. During an operational event conducted in cooperation between the SSS and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes (DCEK), he was detained while receiving the requested funds.

3. Accountability before the law: Investigative actions initiated

Currently, criminal cases have been initiated against the offending officials under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with both cases.

Investigative actions are currently being intensively conducted by law enforcement agencies.

Key facts regarding land corruption in Bukhara and Kashkadarya

Region

Suspect's position

Illegal service / Promise

Illegally obtained funds

Bukhara region

Head of department at the regional branch of the State Cadastre Agency

Registration of a 65 m² illegal building and 35 m² of land in Romitan district

$2,500 US dollars

Kashkadarya region

Chief specialist at the Kokdala district department of the Investments, Industry, and Trade Department

Registration of the cadastre for 1 sotix of land in Chirakchi district through acquaintances

$1,000 US dollars

It is necessary to refrain from contacting illegal intermediaries and corrupt employees during the registration of land and real estate objects, and to use all services exclusively through legal and official procedures!

Immediately share this useful and cautionary article with your friends, loved ones, and entrepreneurial acquaintances!

In your opinion, what other measures or digitalization mechanisms are needed to completely eradicate such corrupt practices in the land and cadastre sectors? Leave your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!

BukharaKashkadaryaRomitanChirakchiZamin.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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