Milos Kerkez: Andoni Iraola is the perfect manager for Liverpool

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Milos Kerkez: Andoni Iraola is the perfect manager for Liverpool

Liverpool, one of the Premier League's grand clubs, experienced an unexpected managerial change during the summer break. In an interview with The Athletic, the team's Hungarian defender Milos Kerkez emphasized that the arrival of his former boss Andoni Iraola at the Merseyside club will further strengthen the team's game. According to the player, the Spanish specialist's tactical approach is the most optimal option for the team to restore its best sporting form and take a step forward. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that the appointment of Andoni Iraola was a sharp turning point for the Liverpool board. For Milos Kerkez, this situation means the continuation of a familiar and successful cooperation. Having moved to Bournemouth from the Dutch club AZ in the summer of 2023, the Hungarian player blossomed under the Spanish coach. Over two seasons, he made 74 appearances and earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year following the conclusion of the 2024–2025 season.

Thanks to these brilliant performances, the 22-year-old left-back was transferred to Liverpool for £40 million. Now he has become a key figure in conveying the new head coach's demands and football philosophy to his teammates. Kerkez noted that Iraola pays special attention to team intensity, high pressing, and active battles in every part of the pitch.

Arne Slot's unexpected dismissal and the new situation in the team

According to Goal.com, Arne Slot's release from his position came as a huge surprise not only to the fans, but to the players themselves. The Dutch specialist had led the team to a Premier League title in his debut 2024–25 season. Nevertheless, after the expiration of the contract, inconsistent results in the championship and the team's fifth-place finish forced the management to make a drastic decision.

“This was a big surprise for me. I was sleeping in Serbia, my brother woke me up and showed me the news,” Milos Kerkez shares, recalling Slot's departure. The player admitted that last season did not meet the club's standards and that next year things must certainly improve. Nevertheless, although qualification for the Champions League was secured, changes were inevitable at the management's request.

Training in the USA and Iraola's style

Currently, Liverpool is working intensively on adapting to the new manager's tactical demands during their pre-season tour in the USA. Andoni Iraola's style, based on relentless pressing, requires players to be in peak physical condition. Although the training sessions in the scorching American heat are very difficult, they serve to further unlock the players' potential.

Last season, Milos Kerkez participated in 48 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists. Commenting on the new manager, the player highlighted his professionalism: “He shows a lot of emotion on the touchline during games, but in the dressing room and in training, he is much calmer. He prefers to treat everyone equally.”

LiverpoolMilos KerkezAndoni IraolaPremier LeagueFootball
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