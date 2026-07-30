Singer Azoda undergoes surgery in Istanbul: her words made fans worried!

Singer Azoda traveled to Istanbul to undergo surgery. Before the trip, she posted a video on social media stating that, despite the difficulties, she believes in a good outcome.

"I won't cry, I can't cry, because I sincerely believe that after every difficulty, relief will surely come," the singer wrote.

Later, a message appeared on her page stating that Azoda had successfully come out of the surgery. It expressed gratitude to everyone who prayed for the singer and noted that they are now awaiting the test results.

It was also mentioned that Azoda's husband is by her side in Istanbul and fans were told not to worry. In the comments, the singer's followers are wishing her a speedy recovery and robust health.