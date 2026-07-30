Lilian Weng Leaves Thinking Machines and Returns to OpenAI

·32·Technology
Lilian Weng Leaves Thinking Machines and Returns to OpenAI

Lilian Weng, one of the leading AI experts and co-founders of Thinking Machines, announced her departure from the company and soon rejoined the OpenAI team. According to TechCrunch, this personnel shift has become one of the significant events amid fierce competition for talent in the AI market, reports TechCrunch.

Lilian Weng stated on her social media page that her decision was caused by health issues. She wrote that she no longer has the strength to keep up with the high pace required by an early-stage startup. Constant stress and heavy workload negatively affected her physical condition, forcing her to take this step.

New Duties and Research at OpenAI

On Wednesday, OpenAI representatives confirmed Lilian Weng's return to the company. Previously, she served as Vice President of AI Safety at the organization. According to a company representative, Weng will lead a high-level group aimed at accelerating OpenAI's internal research.

This team coordinates research on recursive processes that allow AI systems to self-improve in order to become more powerful. This direction is of strategic importance for the future of modern AI technologies.

The Difference Between Startups and Major Labs

Experts note that Weng's departure from a fast-paced startup back to a major company might seem contradictory to initial statements. However, working where she is not the company founder is expected to reduce the direct pressure on her.

Thinking Machines founder and former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati supported Weng's decision to focus on her health. In comments left on X, Murati expressed gratitude for their joint work and emphasized that she is glad Weng is putting her health first.

Lilian WengOpenAIThinking MachinesArtificial IntelligenceMira Murati
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei is preparing to present the new MateBook Pro S laptopHuawei is preparing to present the new MateBook Pro S laptopToday, 09:28New versions of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card introducedNew versions of the AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card introducedToday, 07:22Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027Huawei to start production of glass-based microchips in 2027Today, 05:57AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card will not be available for retail saleAMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card will not be available for retail saleToday, 05:29Competition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifyingCompetition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifyingToday, 05:28Rosatom sets historical record in nuclear reactor productionRosatom sets historical record in nuclear reactor productionToday, 04:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design