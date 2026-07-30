Lilian Weng Leaves Thinking Machines and Returns to OpenAI

Lilian Weng, one of the leading AI experts and co-founders of Thinking Machines, announced her departure from the company and soon rejoined the OpenAI team. According to TechCrunch, this personnel shift has become one of the significant events amid fierce competition for talent in the AI market, reports TechCrunch.

Lilian Weng stated on her social media page that her decision was caused by health issues. She wrote that she no longer has the strength to keep up with the high pace required by an early-stage startup. Constant stress and heavy workload negatively affected her physical condition, forcing her to take this step.

New Duties and Research at OpenAI

On Wednesday, OpenAI representatives confirmed Lilian Weng's return to the company. Previously, she served as Vice President of AI Safety at the organization. According to a company representative, Weng will lead a high-level group aimed at accelerating OpenAI's internal research.

This team coordinates research on recursive processes that allow AI systems to self-improve in order to become more powerful. This direction is of strategic importance for the future of modern AI technologies.

The Difference Between Startups and Major Labs

Experts note that Weng's departure from a fast-paced startup back to a major company might seem contradictory to initial statements. However, working where she is not the company founder is expected to reduce the direct pressure on her.

Thinking Machines founder and former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati supported Weng's decision to focus on her health. In comments left on X, Murati expressed gratitude for their joint work and emphasized that she is glad Weng is putting her health first.