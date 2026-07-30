Legendary Winamp Player Returns in Partnership with Deezer

The Winamp brand, which holds a special place in the history of digital music and evokes the youth of millions of users, is preparing to launch a new music player and premium streaming service. According to ixbt.com, a strategic partnership has been signed between Winamp and Deezer, aimed at offering a future music subscription service. This step is an attempt by the legendary software to adapt to the modern streaming era and reclaim its position in the major market, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Under the signed agreement, Winamp will utilize Deezer's technologies and its globally licensed music catalog while retaining its familiar brand and unique user interface. The next-generation Winamp Player app is scheduled for release in the first half of 2027. The companies emphasize that the new app will fundamentally differ from traditional streaming platforms, offering users a completely different experience.

Features of the next-generation player

The app, expected to be introduced next year, will not be limited to online music listening alone. The software is designed to integrate the user's personal local music libraries, internet radio stations, podcasts, and personal cloud collections into a single app. This will allow listeners to manage all their favorite audio in one place.

Furthermore, the new Winamp will focus heavily on interface customization, social features, and the processes of searching and organizing music. The creators of the software are banking on standing out with their unique approach in a market environment currently dominated by digital streaming giants.

Market competition and the wave of retro technology

Currently, the music streaming market is saturated with massive platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Therefore, users' willingness to pay for yet another paid subscription remains questionable. Nevertheless, Winamp highlights that its free desktop version still boasts over 40 million active users today.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of a recently observed surge in interest in retro technologies. At a time when nostalgia for cassette tapes, MP3 players, and even iPod devices is growing, Winamp aims to make good use of its rich history. Having experimented with various directions over the years, such as NFT integration and creator support, the brand is returning to its core values this time.