In Fergana region, the blade of a grass-cutting device came off and pierced an employee

Tohirjon Jurayev, an employee of the "Inson" Social Services Center involved in landscaping work in Uchkurgan district, died as a result of an accident, Kun.uz reports.

Center employees were carrying out cleaning work in the Kokonboy area of Fergana region. At that moment, the sharp-bladed attachment of the device being used to cut grass came loose from its place.

The blade struck 34-year-old Tohirjon Jurayev in the heart area. Due to the severe injury, he died at the scene.

So far, official investigation results regarding this incident, information on whether the device was faulty, or whether safety rules were violated during the work process have not been disclosed.