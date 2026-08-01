Reconciliation was the best decision: Family dispute put to an end in Zamin

·34·Society
Reconciliation was the best decision: Family dispute put to an end in Zamin

An enforcement document regarding the recovery of alimony, which was under the proceedings of the Zamin district branch of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, was terminated in the manner established by law based on the mutual reconciliation and agreement reached by the parties.

During the enforcement process, the state enforcement officer held several discussions with the parties, explaining the interests of the children, the sanctity of the family, and the importance of a healthy family environment. Recommendations were also given on the advantages of resolving the dispute through mutual agreement.

As a result of the efforts made, the parties reached a compromise and decided to restore their family relations. Following this, the claimant applied for the termination of the alimony enforcement document, and this enforcement case was concluded in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau continues to consider not only ensuring the timely execution of court documents, but also reconciling families when possible, and serving to ensure that children are raised in an atmosphere of affection and harmony as one of the important directions of its activity. After all, a harmonious family is a solid foundation for a child's development and societal stability.

ZaminCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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