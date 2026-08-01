Arsenal Ready to Change Salary Structure for Vinicius Junior

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Arsenal Ready to Change Salary Structure for Vinicius Junior

English club Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation around Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and is ready to start a serious battle for his transfer if the Brazilian player does not extend his contract. According to The Athletic, the London team has stated that if the deal goes through, they are ready to completely change their current financial limits and salary structure. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the 24-year-old winger's current contract with the Madrid club has entered its final 12-month stage. This situation puts the royal club in a difficult position, as there is a risk of losing the player for free as a free agent in the future. If the parties cannot agree on a new deal, Los Blancos may be forced to sell their star player in the summer transfer window.

Financial Hurdles and Negotiation Status

All departments of Arsenal's management have already approved the huge expenses required to secure a player of Vinicius's level. Although reports have circulated on social media that personal contract terms between the player and the English club have been agreed upon, The Athletic has confirmed that no such agreement currently exists.

Nevertheless, if the transfer takes place, agreeing on personal contract terms with the Brazilian player is not expected to pose any difficulties. According to the source, if negotiations with Madrid completely collapse, the option of moving to the London club interests the player himself.

The Kylian Mbappe Factor

The main disagreement between the parties comes down to financial demands. Vinicius Junior is demanding a package of approximately 30 million euros per year, including a base salary, performance-related bonuses, and a massive signing-on bonus. This demand has arisen directly in comparison with the contract terms received by his teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid's management is strictly opposed to meeting this unprecedented demand. The club is concerned that such a precedent would have a negative impact on the team, as they want to maintain a strict salary cap for future contract renewals with other players. Arsenal plans to take advantage of this exact situation and become the main contender in the transfer market.

ArsenalVinicius JuniorReal MadridPremier LeagueTransfers
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