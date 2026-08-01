«Revenge Plan»: Iran intends to destroy US and Israeli energy and strategic facilities

·56·World
«Revenge Plan»: Iran intends to destroy US and Israeli energy and strategic facilities

The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly alarming. At a time when military tension between Washington and Tehran has reached its peak, the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it has fully formulated a comprehensive and destructive response plan against potential US and Israeli attacks. Dismissing threatening reports by American media as «madness», Tehran officials openly declared that the adversary's most important energy and military infrastructures in the region have been targeted.

Iran's influential Tasnim news agency published this sensational and warning statement on August 1, citing a high-ranking national security official.

1. «A form of madness»: Tehran assesses Washington's threats

Recent reports in US mass media disclosing preparations by the Donald Trump administration and Israeli forces to launch ruthless massive strikes on Iran's oil, energy, and nuclear infrastructures provoked a sharp and resolute reaction from Tehran.

A high-ranking Iranian security official emphasized that such psychological pressure and threats conducted through the media are nothing more than irrationality:

«We consider the reports in American media regarding potential US and regime attacks on Iranian infrastructure to be a form of madness. Because we have prepared a comprehensive response plan that includes the regime's vital infrastructure in the region and US energy infrastructure, and we are fully ready for this», — the report states.

2. Targets of revenge: US and Israeli energy systems in the crosshairs

The «response strategy» developed by the Iranian leadership implies not merely defense, but inflicting irreparable economic and military damage on the adversary.

Key targets designated by Tehran:

  • Israel's critical infrastructure: Strategic objects of the Zionist regime, electricity and water supply networks, as well as air force bases;

  • US energy facilities in the region: US military bases located in the Middle East, oil and gas terminals, and logistical infrastructures;

  • Maritime and trade routes: The possibility of imposing restrictions on the transportation of energy resources through the Strait of Hormuz and strategic waterways in the Persian Gulf.

This statement demonstrates that if an attack is launched against it, Iran is ready to take the conflict beyond local borders and paralyze the entire regional energy system.

3. «Both capability and will exist»: Military readiness of the Iranian army

The Iranian security official added that the Iranian armed forces possess «both operational capability and political will» sufficiently demonstrated to manage such severe and alarming scenarios and deliver a worthy blow to the enemy.

Iran's military trump cards:

  1. Ballistic and hypersonic missiles: Thousands of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles allow targeting any point of the US and Israel in the region.

  2. Drone army: High-precision «Kamikaze» drones are considered an effective tool for distracting and disabling the adversary's air defense systems.

  3. Proxy networks: The ability to provide resistance on multiple fronts simultaneously through allied forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

4. Global consequences: World economy at risk

Experts and geopolitical analysts believe that Tehran's warning is a serious signal for Washington and Tel Aviv. If the US and Israel launch a military operation against Iran, due to Iran's retaliatory strikes:

  • Oil and gas prices on the global market could rise sharply;

  • Tanker traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz will stop, leading to a global logistics crisis;

  • All US bases in the Middle East will turn directly into a fire zone.

Conclusion: Military clash or major geopolitical «poker»?

Such a sharp statement announced by Tehran may force Washington and Israel to reconsider their military plans. Although the parties are exerting maximum threats against each other, it is also not excluded that these statements may be a «calm silence» or a «strategic deterrence» maneuver aimed at preventing a major war.

Do you think Tehran's open warning can deter the US and Israel from a military attack, or is a full-scale war in the Middle East inevitable? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

IranUSAIsraelDonald TrumpTasnim
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