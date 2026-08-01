First details about the second-generation iPhone Air revealed

Apple's upcoming gadgets expected in the coming years are generating significant market interest. According to renowned analyst Jeff Pu, the second-generation iPhone Air smartphone is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2027. The new device is expected to bring substantial improvements over its predecessor in performance, camera capabilities, and wireless connectivity technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The expert notes that one of the smartphone's major upgrades will be the transition to the new 2 nm Apple A20 Pro processor, manufactured using TSMC's advanced technological process. Additionally, the device is expected to feature Apple's second-generation custom chips — the C2 5G

modem

and the N2 wireless controller supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6

. These updates will enhance internet speed and stability.

Display and camera feature upgrades

According to ixbt.com, Apple engineers also plan to make changes to the screen design. Specifically, the size of the Dynamic Island will be reduced, slightly expanding the usable screen area for users. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 will drop the single-camera setup of the previous version and feature dual main camera modules. A 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens is expected to be added to the main module.

Retaining its 6.5-inch display, the device will be equipped with 12 GB RAM and an 18 MP front camera. Such specifications will significantly improve the smartphone's multitasking capabilities and photo quality. These new technological solutions will undoubtedly boost the device's competitiveness in the markets.

Apple's future product roadmap

Analyst Jeff Pu also revealed that the company will make changes to its smartphone release schedule. According to his forecasts, the autumn of 2026 will see the presentation of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone Ultra. By the spring of 2027, the base iPhone 18 and the affordable iPhone 18e models are expected to debut alongside the iPhone Air 2.

For context, Jeff Pu is known for several accurate predictions in the past. Notably, he correctly anticipated the appearance of LPDDR5 RAM and a 48 MP sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro models, as well as the use of periscope cameras in the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. Therefore, his information regarding the new iPhone Air 2 is drawing immense attention among tech enthusiasts.