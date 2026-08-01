First details about the second-generation iPhone Air revealed

·0·Technology
First details about the second-generation iPhone Air revealed

Apple's upcoming gadgets expected in the coming years are generating significant market interest. According to renowned analyst Jeff Pu, the second-generation iPhone Air smartphone is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2027. The new device is expected to bring substantial improvements over its predecessor in performance, camera capabilities, and wireless connectivity technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The expert notes that one of the smartphone's major upgrades will be the transition to the new 2 nm Apple A20 Pro processor, manufactured using TSMC's advanced technological process. Additionally, the device is expected to feature Apple's second-generation custom chips — the C2 5G

  • modem
  • and the N2 wireless controller supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
. These updates will enhance internet speed and stability.

Display and camera feature upgrades

According to ixbt.com, Apple engineers also plan to make changes to the screen design. Specifically, the size of the Dynamic Island will be reduced, slightly expanding the usable screen area for users. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 will drop the single-camera setup of the previous version and feature dual main camera modules. A 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens is expected to be added to the main module.

Retaining its 6.5-inch display, the device will be equipped with 12 GB RAM and an 18 MP front camera. Such specifications will significantly improve the smartphone's multitasking capabilities and photo quality. These new technological solutions will undoubtedly boost the device's competitiveness in the markets.

Apple's future product roadmap

Analyst Jeff Pu also revealed that the company will make changes to its smartphone release schedule. According to his forecasts, the autumn of 2026 will see the presentation of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone Ultra. By the spring of 2027, the base iPhone 18 and the affordable iPhone 18e models are expected to debut alongside the iPhone Air 2.

For context, Jeff Pu is known for several accurate predictions in the past. Notably, he correctly anticipated the appearance of LPDDR5 RAM and a 48 MP sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro models, as well as the use of periscope cameras in the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. Therefore, his information regarding the new iPhone Air 2 is drawing immense attention among tech enthusiasts.

AppleiPhone Air 2Jeff PuTSMCSmartphones
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

From a Simple Apartment to One Billion Dollars in Revenue: The Story of Lectric eBikesFrom a Simple Apartment to One Billion Dollars in Revenue: The Story of Lectric eBikesToday, 15:27Roscosmos Reveals Secrets Behind Unique Soyuz Rocket Launch PhotographyRoscosmos Reveals Secrets Behind Unique Soyuz Rocket Launch PhotographyToday, 14:57Motorola is preparing to introduce its first Ultra-class smartwatchMotorola is preparing to introduce its first Ultra-class smartwatchToday, 14:20Microsoft Windows 11 to Reduce RAM ConsumptionMicrosoft Windows 11 to Reduce RAM ConsumptionToday, 13:56New technology developed for sharing data between smartphones using QR codesNew technology developed for sharing data between smartphones using QR codesToday, 13:27SpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from SpaceSpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from SpaceToday, 12:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free