Raccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last Moment

·29·World
Raccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last Moment

In Pennsylvania, USA, rescuers carried out an unusual operation, freeing a raccoon trapped under a storm drain grate using special hydraulic equipment.

The incident occurred in the town of Rostraver. Local public utility workers and police noticed the wild animal stuck under the grate and immediately called the firefighters.

Arriving at the scene, the rescuers used the “Jaws of Life” hydraulic equipment, typically used to rescue people trapped between pieces of metal in car accidents, successfully lifting the heavy metal grate.

A small animal standing among the grass on a green lawn.

Afterwards, the raccoon was carefully pulled out and released back into its natural habitat. It was reported that the rescue operation ended successfully.

According toexperts, storm drains are an unexpected source of danger for many wild animals. Therefore, residents are advised not to act independently when encountering such situations, but to contact the appropriate rescue services.

PennsylvaniaUSARostraver
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