Slovenian President reported to have been in an accident while returning from vacation

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar was involved in a traffic accident while returning home from her vacation in Croatia. As a result of the incident, the head of state sustained minor injuries.

According to the president's press service, she was taken to a hospital in the city of Izola after the accident. Following necessary examinations by doctors, her condition was reported to be stable and the president was discharged home.

According to information disseminated by the local 24UR TV channel, Nataša Pirc Musar suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the incident. The publication suggests that the president may have been injured because she was not wearing a seatbelt in the car.