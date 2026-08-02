13-Year-Old Boy Draws Attention with Unusual Idea: He Created His Own Language and Even Established a State

·49·World
13-Year-Old Boy Draws Attention with Unusual Idea: He Created His Own Language and Even Established a State

13-year-old Aras Talha Çağlayan, living in Samsun, Turkey, caught the attention of many with his unusual idea. First, he created his own personal language, and later, based on this language, he established an imaginary state named "Sufi".

According to Aras, this idea began in 2023 with creating a specially encrypted language so that his classmates wouldn't understand what he was writing. Over time, he further improved the language and developed a separate alphabet for it.

Afterwards, the young talent also prepared a flag, currency, and a constitution consisting of 18 articles for his imaginary state. He noted that the state of "Sufi" currently has nearly 1,000 citizens.

"I am the president of my state. There is also a cabinet of ministers, hospitals, barbershops, and entrepreneurs. My main goal is to turn 'Sufi' into one of the most developed and famous states in the world," Aras said.

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