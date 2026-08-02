8-year-old boy lets black widow spider bite him in hopes of becoming "Spider-Man"

·1·World
8-year-old boy lets black widow spider bite him in hopes of becoming "Spider-Man"

An unusual incident in Bolivia is sparking widespread discussion on social media. In the town of Vichuloma, located in the country's Oruro Department, an 8-year-old boy intentionally let a highly dangerous black widow spider bite him, hoping to gain superpowers like his favorite hero — Spider-Man.

It is reported that while the boy was playing by a river, he found a black spider with red markings on its back — a black widow — under a rock. Hoping to acquire extraordinary powers like the famous superhero, he placed the spider on the back of his hand and deliberately allowed it to bite him. He then caught the spider in a glass jar and returned home.

About three hours later, the boy began experiencing severe pain throughout his body, aching bones, and extreme weakness. As his condition worsened, he told his mother exactly what had happened. She immediately rushed her son to a local hospital.

Doctors promptly administered a special antidote to the boy to counteract the black widow's venom. His condition stabilized within about 30 minutes. According to reports, the boy survived thanks to the timely medical assistance and later made a full recovery.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Bolivia. In 2020, reports circulated about two brothers who ended up in the hospital after letting a black widow spider bite them for the exact same reason.

Experts are once again reminding children not to conduct life-threatening experiments by imitating movie and comic book characters. The venom of a black widow spider can pose a serious risk to human health, and in such cases, immediate medical attention is essential.

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