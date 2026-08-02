Trade reaches $41B in half a year: imports up, exports down

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $41 billion in the first half of 2026. Although the overall figure increased by 7.4 percent, there is a sharp discrepancy behind the numbers: imports surged by 21 percent, while exports dropped by 8.8 percent.

At the same time, exports excluding gold recorded a 28.7 percent growth. This became one of the most significant and at first glance less obvious changes in foreign trade.

Foreign trade reaches $41 billion in half a year

According to the National Statistics Committee, in January–June 2026, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $41 billion.

This is 7.4 percent more compared to the same period in 2025.

Looking at the semi-annual result on a daily average basis, Uzbekistan carried out nearly $226 million in foreign trade operations every day.

However, the overall growth of foreign trade does not mean that the same trend was observed in both exports and imports.

Imports grew by 21 percent, while exports decreased

During the reporting period, foreign trade indicators shaped up as follows:

exports — $15.9 billion , a decrease of 8.8 percent;

imports — $25.1 billion, an increase of 21 percent.

Thus, imports exceeded exports by $9.2 billion. This means that a negative balance was formed in the foreign trade balance.