90 and 95-Year-Old Couple Get Married After 64 Years Together

·41·World
90 and 95-Year-Old Couple Get Married After 64 Years Together

In 2024, an unusual and attention-grabbing wedding ceremony took place in Kenya. 95-year-old Ibrahim Mbogo and 90-year-old Tabitha Wangui officially got married in a church for the first time after nearly 64 years. Their touching story sparked widespread discussion on social media and left a warm impression on many people.

Reports indicate that the couple had been living together since 1960. Over the years, they raised children, welcomed grandchildren, and built a large family. However, despite living together for so many years, they had never officially tied the knot.

Finally, in 2024, they decided to fulfill this dream and held a church wedding ceremony surrounded by close relatives and family members. The ceremony became an unforgettable and emotion-filled event for everyone present.

When Tabitha Wangui was asked why she had waited so long, she gave a humorous reply.

"Men often change their minds, so I had to be completely sure that his decision was truly firm," she said.

Her lighthearted remark made the guests laugh, and social media users highly praised the couple's life journey filled with love and devotion.

KenyaWeddingElderly CoupleLoveInspiration
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