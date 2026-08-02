In a shark attack, he first saved his pregnant girlfriend, then was covered in blood by the shark

A shark attack off the coast of Florida demonstrated a true example of courage. 22-year-old Jakory High was attacked by a shark while swimming in the sea. But first and foremost, he thought not of himself, but of the life and safety of his pregnant girlfriend.

The incident took place near Ponce Inlet Beach in Volusia County. According to Jakory High, when he was in the water up to his waist, he suddenly felt something bite his left leg hard. A few seconds later, he realized that a shark had attacked him.

He said that the shark first bit his leg and then let go. However, shortly after, it returned and tried to attack his arm this time. Jakory managed to push the predator away with his hand and immediately led his pregnant girlfriend toward the shore, taking her to a safe place.

"For me, the most important thing was first for her to survive. Only after making sure my girlfriend was safe did I start thinking about my own condition," he told local media.

Despite sustaining severe injuries and losing a significant amount of blood, Jakory managed to reach the shore on his own. There, lifeguards provided him with first aid and rushed him to the hospital.

According to doctors, his left leg has deep bite marks and his tendons were also damaged. Currently, the young man is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. A charity fund has also been established to help family members cover medical expenses.