An octopus "hitches a ride" on a swimmer in Egypt (video)

·0·World
An octopus "hitches a ride" on a swimmer in Egypt (video)

An unusual video has spread on social media showing an octopus clinging to the back of a swimmer in the sea.

The video shows the octopus attaching itself to the man's back and shoulder, wrapping around him with its tentacles. The incident occurred in an area where octopuses are not normally found, and the end of the video shows that the swimmer was unharmed.

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