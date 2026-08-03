Fan favorite Ulugbek Kodirov turns 43 today

Today, Ulugbek Kodirov, one of the well-known and beloved actors of Uzbek cinema, is celebrating his birthday. The artist, who has won the affection of viewers with his vivid roles in famous films such as "Telba", "Fotima va Zuhra", and "Majruh", turned 43 today.

Ulugbek Kodirov began his creative career in art with the film "Ayol Zoti". Later, through successful roles in dozens of films and TV series, he became one of the most famous actors in Uzbek cinema.

Recently, the actor delighted his fans with another piece of news. Aside from acting, he also tried his hand at singing, presenting several tracks.