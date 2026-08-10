What threat did Messi and Argentina survive at the 2026 World Cup?

Captain of the Argentina national team and football legend Lionel Messi It has emerged that he faced several serious security threats during the 2026 World Cup. Diario AS reported this, citing leaked police documents.

The leaked confidential information revealed how police and security services operated under heightened emergency measures during the World Cup.

Threat of entering the stadium with a bomb

According to the report, one message received by police claimed that an unknown person planned to enter the stadium with an explosive device and carry out an assassination attempt against the Argentine star.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the alert with extreme seriousness and speed:

Emergency search: A specialist bomb disposal squad and canine unit were deployed to search the entire arena and surrounding area.

Security measures: Access controls at the stadium and security around Messi were significantly strengthened.

Fortunately, none of the reported threats materialized, and the tournament ended peacefully without any incidents.

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