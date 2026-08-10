Kenan Yildiz closes in on Arsenal: transfer valued at £80m

·153·Sport
Kenan Yildiz closes in on Arsenal: transfer valued at £80m

Juventus’ young star Kenan Yildiz could continue his career in the English Premier League. According to journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal have made significant progress in negotiations over the transfer of the Turkish forward.

Most interestingly, the player himself is taking an active stance in the process. Yildiz wants to move to the London club and hopes his departure from Juventus can be resolved sooner.

Arsenal close to an agreement

According to the source, negotiations between Arsenal and Juventus are ongoing, and the London club are close to reaching an agreement.

If the transfer goes through, the Gunners will add a technically gifted young player capable of operating in several positions to their attack.

Given Yildiz’s age and potential for development, Arsenal may view him not only as a way to strengthen the current squad but also as an important part of a long-term project.

Price tag: £80 million

The report states that the transfer fee could reach £80 million sterling.

That figure could make Yildiz one of the most expensive signings in Arsenal’s history.

For Juventus, such an offer would represent a serious financial opportunity. However, the Turin club would have to part with one of their most promising players.

Yildiz wants to leave

What makes the situation even more intriguing is the player’s stance.

According to the source, Kenan Yildiz has expressed his desire to join Arsenal and is urging Juventus to speed up the transfer process.

This could strengthen the London club’s position in the negotiations. A player’s firm desire to join a new club often has a significant impact on the process of reaching an agreement.

Why do Arsenal want Yildiz in particular?

One of Yildiz’s main strengths is his versatility.

He can play on the wing or behind the striker, beat opponents in one-on-one situations and create attacks himself.

Such a profile would give Arsenal more tactical options throughout the season. In high-level competition, players capable of operating in several positions are particularly valuable.

The final decision now rests with Juventus

If the negotiations are concluded, Yildiz’s move to England could become one of the biggest deals of the transfer window.

For now, the main question is whether Juventus will accept an offer of around £80 million or fight to keep their young star.

Yildiz himself, according to the information circulating, has already made his choice — he wants to join Arsenal.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

Kenan YildizArsenalJuventusDavid Ornstein
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