Enzo Maresca announces when Rodri will return to Manchester City

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Enzo Maresca announces when Rodri will return to Manchester City

According to Goal.com, Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that the team’s leading midfielder Rodri will return to training this week. The news was announced amid intense rumors surrounding the transfer after Barcelona attempted to sign the Spanish player. This was reported by Goal.com .

Last week, the Premier League giants rejected Barcelona’s official €50 million offer for the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The Manchester club’s management is prepared to consider selling the 30-year-old, who has entered the final year of his current contract, only if an offer of €80 million is received.

Rodri’s injury and transfer conditions

Despite the ongoing intense transfer discussions, the experienced midfielder is recovering after undergoing back surgery following Spain’s World Cup triumph. Speaking to journalists after Manchester City’s 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid in Seoul, Enzo Maresca clearly stated when the player would return to the squad.

According to Maresca, he has discussed the player’s future with the club’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, and there are currently no changes. “At the moment, he is in Manchester. There is no news. He will return on August 14”, the coach emphasized.

Pre-season plans and new challenges

Manchester City’s management and coaching staff are determined to keep their key player despite interest from leading Spanish and European clubs, particularly Barcelona and Real Madrid. The team’s main focus is currently on ensuring the player successfully completes his medical rehabilitation.

The club is preparing for the upcoming Super Cup clash with Arsenal and the start of the new Premier League season. Beginning the post-Pep Guardiola era, Manchester City will play their opening league match at home against Bournemouth on August 23, and Enzo Maresca must shape his strongest starting XI despite the uncertainty surrounding the squad.

RodriManchester CityEnzo MarescaBarcelonaPremier League
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