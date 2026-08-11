Elephant rescues its mate in China and topples a charging station (video)

·90·World
Elephant rescues its mate in China and topples a charging station (video)

A herd of wild elephants caused an unusual incident near an electric vehicle charging station in China's Yunnan Province. The incident occurred by the roadside on August 6 and quickly spread across social media.

According to the Free Press Journal, one elephant's leg became entangled in a charging cable while it was moving. Another elephant then approached the charging station and toppled it.

The footage captured by surveillance cameras sparked heated discussions among internet users. Some suggested that the elephant deliberately knocked over the station to help its mate, while others said the animal may simply have been examining an unfamiliar object and testing whether it was sturdy.

This unusual incident once again prompted discussion about the behavior and social interactions of wild elephants living in Yunnan.

According to Evwire, specialists cut off the power supply during the incident, and the elephants left the area after about half an hour. The charging cable was damaged, and initial estimates put the losses at nearly 20,000 yuan, or approximately $2,800.

Do you think the elephant did the right thing to protect its mate? Share your opinion in the comments.

ChinaYunnanFree Press JournalEvwire
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