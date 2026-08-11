Google is removing the “Poisk” button from its search engine homepage

Google has launched another experiment involving major changes to the design of its main search engine. According to ixbt.com, the test version removes the familiar “Search on Google” button and replaces it with three new icons directing users to AI tools. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

The new feature was first detected by experts at Search Engine Watch, after which Google Search Vice President Robby Stein officially confirmed that the experiment was underway. For now, the new interface is being shown only to some users, including those who access the service without signing in.

How the AI tools work

The three new icons appearing on the homepage allow users to access modern technologies directly from the starting screen. The available options are:

“Create an image” — lets users quickly generate images with Nano Banana technology.

— lets users quickly generate images with Nano Banana technology. “Ask about files” — is designed for uploading documents and files and receiving answers about their contents.

— is designed for uploading documents and files and receiving answers about their contents. “Brainstorm” — starts a conversation with AI to discuss various topics.

At the same time, the classic “I’m Feeling Lucky” button, which is popular among users, remains in its usual place. This indicates that the company is gradually introducing new intelligent features without completely removing traditional functionality.

The main search function remains unchanged

Experts explain that these visual changes do not affect the search engine’s fundamental operating principles. If a user enters a query as usual and presses Enter, the service will continue to display the familiar results page.

Google has not yet announced whether this interface will be rolled out widely to all users. The company is expected to make a final decision on the search page design based on the experiment’s results.