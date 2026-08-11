AI-Powered Devices Launched in Dubai to Feed Stray Animals

Dubai Municipality has launched smart feeding devices called “Ehsan Stations” to help stray animals. The project is a unique initiative in the region, using artificial intelligence to identify animals, collect data about them, and distribute suitable food accordingly. This was reported by Dubai Municipality.

Initially, 12 devices are planned for installation across Dubai. Ten will be placed in public parks, while two others will be located in areas owned by Dubai Holding. The system can identify stray cats and other animals and automatically provide them with food.

Another goal of the initiative is to reduce the uncontrolled feeding of stray animals. Food left behind without supervision can negatively affect the cleanliness of public spaces and the city’s appearance. The smart devices will help feed animals regularly and in an organized manner.

The project is currently in its pilot phase, during which the devices’ effectiveness will be evaluated. Officials are studying ways to further improve the system and use it to manage the stray animal population.