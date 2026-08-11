Bumble Dating App Drops Requirement That Women Message First

·39·Technology
Bumble Dating App Drops Requirement That Women Message First

According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in 2014, Bumble was initially created as an alternative to Tinder, where only women were required to start conversations. The rule was introduced to protect women from unwanted messages and excessive attention online, while giving them full control over the dating process.

New Rules and Extended Reply Time

The company has not only changed the process for sending the first message but also extended the reply window for users' convenience. The previous 24-hour window has now been increased to 72 hours.

This new time limit frees users from having to check the app constantly, allowing them to approach conversations more flexibly. According to the app's management, the change reduces unnecessary pressure and creates a more natural communication environment.

Reasons Behind the Reforms

According to Bumble founder and former CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, the update is not a rejection of the original idea but its evolution. "Although women making the first move was a radical idea, the main goal has always been to create an experience tailored to users' needs," she explained.

The results of a survey conducted by the app also indicate that the change was driven by user preferences. In particular, 66% of the women surveyed said they preferred men to message first. More than half of the participants also said that extending the reply window improved their overall experience.

Financial Performance and Business Changes

These strategic changes are not driven solely by user preferences. According to the latest financial reports, Bumble is working to improve its business performance and overcome challenges. The company's second-quarter revenue fell 15.2% year over year to $210.5 million.

The company also expects the number of paying customers to decline in the third quarter. The new features and relaxed rules are being viewed as important steps to improve the app's competitiveness and attract a new audience.

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