North Korean Employee Found to Have Worked at US Federal Agency

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into how a North Korean citizen remotely obtained a job at one of the country’s federal government agencies. According to Federal News Network, the case was first confirmed by a senior FBI official at a conference in Washington, and such security breaches are causing serious concern worldwide. Techcrunch.com reports this.

It remains undisclosed which federal agency the North Korean citizen worked for and how the hiring process was carried out. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have declined to comment on the case. The incident shows that representatives of a regime under international sanctions penetrating US government structures by some means is a rare occurrence.

Cybersecurity and the problem of fake identities

Experts say that in recent years, thousands of North Korean IT specialists have exploited weaknesses in hiring processes to secure remote jobs at organizations in the US and Europe. They conceal their identities, register as US citizens, and work remotely.

The main purpose of the scheme is to earn high salaries and channel the money to the official Pyongyang regime. At the same time, such workers steal intellectual property and confidential information, then use it to blackmail companies if they are exposed.

Measures taken by the US government

US officials have been warning for years about the threat posed by North Korean fraud schemes in the IT sector. Although strict screening and security requirements have generally helped keep regime hackers out of government agencies, some exceptions continue to occur. In particular, in 2024, the Justice Department charged a Maryland resident who helped a North Korean hacker pose as an American to obtain a contractor position at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The US government has taken several legal and sanctions-related measures against networks operating in Pyongyang and in neighboring Russia and China. In particular, American facilitators who set up fleets of laptops enabling North Korean citizens to work remotely as if they were located in the US are also facing intense prosecution.

Experts assess that the North Korean government operates more like a transnational criminal organization. Despite being excluded from the global financial system, the regime relies on cyberattacks and cryptocurrency theft to fund its nuclear weapons program. According to blockchain analytics companies, the Kim Jong Un regime was responsible for 76 percent of all cryptocurrency thefts during 2025, generating at least 2 billion dollars.