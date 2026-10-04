Woman blames husband's heavy coffee drinking for their child being born with dark skin

Reports have spread in the USA that a woman came up with a bizarre excuse to hide her infidelity from her husband. She claimed that the darker skin of the child born to her white husband was caused by his heavy coffee consumption.

According to the "An-Nahar" publication, after the 22-year-old woman gave birth, the child's appearance raised questions between the parents. The woman then stated that the child's skin color was due to her husband's frequent consumption of strong espresso.

The husband asked his wife if there had been another person in their relationship. The woman strongly denied this.

Most interestingly, the man believed his wife's explanation. He became convinced that his own coffee consumption had somehow influenced the baby's skin color.

Thus, it is reported that the woman convincingly presented this unusual excuse to her husband. However, there is no scientific basis for coffee consumption altering a child's skin color in this manner.

News of the incident has also sparked various reactions on social media.