0% payment terms announced for Onix and Tracker

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0% payment terms announced for Onix and Tracker

New installment terms have been offered for the purchase of Chevrolet Onix and Tracker cars. Under the program in partnership with Davr Bank, cars can be purchased at a 0% interest rate with a 15% down payment.

Under the new terms, buyers can choose the down payment amount and payment period that is convenient for them.

For those who want to make a smaller down payment, the starting payment is set at 27,712,500 soums for the Onix and 33,142,704 soums for the Tracker. In this case, the monthly payment is 6,543,229 soums for the Onix and 7,825,361 soums for the Tracker.

There is also an opportunity to reduce monthly expenses in exchange for a larger down payment. If a down payment of 92,375,000 soums is made for the Onix, the monthly payment will be 1,539,583 soums. For the Tracker, with a down payment of 110,475,680 soums, the monthly payment will be 1,841,261 soums.

The 0% terms are set as follows depending on the down payment amount:

• 15% down payment, for 24 months

• 25% down payment, for 36 months

• 30% down payment, for 40 months

• 40% down payment, for 48 months

• 50% down payment, for 60 months

In addition, payment options based on reduced interest rates from 2% to 12% are also available.

At the same time, these terms are calculated based on the base configurations of the cars. The final payment amount may vary depending on the chosen configuration.

This offer does not mean that the factory prices of the cars have been reduced. The main changes apply to the installment and crediting terms.

Chevrolet OnixChevrolet TrackerDavr Bank
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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