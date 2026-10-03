Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar

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Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar

As of October 3, the prices of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones at the Malika bazaar in Tashkent have been revealed. The devices are sold in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM versions at various prices depending on storage capacity and colors.

eSIM+eSIM versions:

iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB:
• Silver — $1,589
• Glacier — $1,599
• Black — $1,629
• Burgundy — $1,649

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Black — $1,819
• Silver — $1,799
• Glacier — $1,819
• Burgundy — $1,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:
• Black — $2,099
• Silver — $2,179
• Glacier — $2,099
• Burgundy — $2,179

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,749

SIM+eSIM versions:

iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB:
• Silver — $1,589
• Glacier — $1,619
• Black — $1,699
• Burgundy — $1,699

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999

iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Glacier — $1,929
• Black — $1,929
• Silver — $1,899
• Burgundy — $2,069

iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:
• Black — $2,179
• Silver — $2,149
• Burgundy — $2,249
• Glacier — $2,199

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,749

It is noted that smartphone prices may change daily.

iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxMalika bazaar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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