Video of a drunk monkey falling asleep in India takes social media by storm!

An astonishing and amusing incident observed in India caused a major stir among social media users. A nimble monkey that secretly slipped into one of the local liquor stores tasted the drinks on the shelves and got heavily drunk. Becoming intoxicated right before the eyes of store employees and customers, the animal lost its balance and fell fast asleep wherever it could — right on top of beer cans and crates prepared for sale.

The captured footage shows the animal falling into a deep sleep under the influence of alcohol, paying no attention to the noise of the people. This funny situation instantly spread like a virus across the internet segment, sparking wide discussions regarding the adaptation of animals to the urban environment and their interest in human habits.

«Liquor store, uninvited “guest” and sleep on a beer crate»: 5 main points of the incident

The most important facts from the funny and unusual incident that occurred in India:

Clandestine visit to the store: The monkey entered a liquor store located in a crowded area;

Degree of intoxication: Having drunk an open beverage from the shelf, the creature quickly fell under the influence of alcohol and became high;

Sleep on beer crates: Unable to move, the drunk monkey curled up and fell asleep on top of Carlsberg, Kingfisher and Budweiser crates;

Witnesses' astonishment: Store owners and customers watched the situation, capturing the animal's state on video with smiles and amazement;

Network hit topic: Within a few hours, this video footage gathered millions of views, becoming the most shared topic on social networks.

Details of the incident and classification of the animal's condition

Comparison of the unexpected event in the store and its indicators:

Indicators and criteria Details of the situation in the store Location of the incident Alcohol store in India Main character Free local monkey living in the urban environment Animal's behavior Entered the store and drank liquid from a bottle Consequence and outcome Got heavily drunk and passed out on beer crates Store staff's reaction Promptly filmed the situation and posted it online Social media reaction Joke comments, funny reviews, and viral content

Zoology and ethology expertise: Why are monkeys interested in alcohol?

Conclusions of biologists, wildlife researchers, and specialists:

«Evolutionary fruit fermentation»: In the wild, monkeys are accustomed to eating overripe and fermented sweet fruits on trees; such fruits contain natural ethanol, which gives animals light energy and appetite;

Human imitation effect: Monkeys living in cities constantly observe people drinking water or juice from containers; seeing an open bottle in the store, the creature drank it thinking it was regular liquid and, due to its low body weight, fell into the grips of intoxication within seconds;

Safety and precautionary measures: Experts warn that intoxicated animals can sometimes become aggressive or suffer from alcohol poisoning; therefore, retail outlets in populated areas should have barriers preventing animals from entering.

In your opinion, is such behavior by animals accustomed to urban conditions dangerous or simply an interesting part of nature? What do you think merchants and locals should do in such situations? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this funny story with all your friends to keep your day going with a great mood!