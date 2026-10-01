Alisher Uzoqov reveals price for single-appearance wedding performance

Actor and singer Alisher Uzoqov spoke about the cost of single-appearance ("birrov") wedding performances in Uzbekistan during an interview on the "Intervyu TV" program.

During the conversation, when asked, "Who is the most expensive artist at Uzbek weddings?", Alisher Uzoqov briefly replied, "I don't know."

Following that, the journalist stated that his single-appearance fee starts at $3,000 and asked whether this information was correct, noting that he seemed to be the most expensive artist he knew of.

"Yes, that's right. So now I've become the most expensive one?" Alisher Uzoqov said with a laugh.

The journalist then inquired how many songs are performed for the $3,000 fee. The singer stated that three to four songs are performed in exchange for this amount.

Alisher Uzoqov emphasized that he does not actually attend wedding gigs very often. According to him, such a price might be quoted when certain families specifically want to invite him to hear his performances, particularly songs like "Oshiq Yurak" or "Nahotki".

"There are such young people, such families who say, 'We need Alisher Uzoqov, we specifically need the song "Oshiq Yurak".' Some say they need 'Nahotki'. That's when such a price is named. Is that too little?" the singer said.

Alisher Uzoqov responded with a laugh to the journalist's joke: "You need to add a little more, it's too little."

"Should we make it $5,000? Sustenance is in God's hands anyway. That's why I don't go to many weddings. If it happens, there might be one, two, or three such occasions," he said.

During the conversation, the journalist mentioned that if the singer has time, he might attend a wedding for $3,000, and if not, he is likely to turn down the offer. Alisher Uzoqov recalled a recent situation like that.

"That's it, it was just like that recently. I couldn't go. Because I had taken on another job beforehand and had to head up to the mountains. So I ended up going away," the actor said.

For reference, Alisher Uzoqov is known for songs such as "Oshiq Yurak" and "Nahotki", as well as his roles in films and TV series.

In your opinion, is paying $3,000 for an artist's single-appearance wedding performance justified? Leave your thoughts in the comments.