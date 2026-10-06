Ronaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still Uncertain

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Ronaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still Uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Saudi Arabia comes at a time when questions surrounding the 41-year-old star's future with the Portuguese national team are mounting. Al Nassr club published a photo reflecting the Portuguese striker's return to the team's training camp and warmly welcomed him.

"A great athlete... in the heart of Najd, at Al Nassr," the Saudi club wrote in a social media post.

Ronaldo's return to Riyadh follows his premature departure from Portugal's training camp. He remained on the bench and did not play in the match against Norway on September 27.

How did the situation between Ronaldo and Jesus begin?

Ronaldo started in the Nations League match against Wales on September 24 and played for 66 minutes. However, in the match against Norway on September 27, he spent the entire game on the bench.

Following this, reports spread that a misunderstanding had arisen between the player and head coach Jorge Jesus at the national team camp. On September 30, Ronaldo left the Portugal camp. According to Reuters, the player stated that he made this decision after a press conference by Jesus and a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença.

This event fueled speculation that Ronaldo's career with the national team might be coming to an end.

But Jesus hasn't closed the door on Ronaldo

The most interesting aspect of the situation is that it has not been officially announced that Ronaldo's relations with the national team have been severed.

On the contrary, Jorge Jesus stated after Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on October 4 that Ronaldo can return to the national team if he wishes. The coach emphasized that the player could be included in the candidate list for the next call-up.

Therefore, for now, there is no basis to accept reports that Ronaldo has decided not to play for the Portugal national team again as a final decision.

According to Jesus's stance, the final decision depends on the player himself.

Now all attention turns to Al Nassr

For Ronaldo, his club career now continues.

Al Nassr has welcomed the 41-year-old striker back into its ranks, paying special attention to him in the club's official post. Ronaldo's return to Riyadh is also important for the Saudi club as the player continues preparations for the upcoming matches of the season.

His next match for Al Nassr is also generating special interest among fans. Ronaldo's last club match was against Al-Khaleej on September 12. After that, he was at the disposal of the Portuguese national team.

### Ronaldo's national team story may not be over yet

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer and most capped player in the history of the Portugal national team. Therefore, it is natural that every decision he makes generates great interest around the national team.

At the moment, however, the picture shows two conflicting signals: Ronaldo left the national team camp, but Jorge Jesus left the door open for his return.

Therefore, it is too early to rush to the conclusion that "Ronaldo will no longer play for Portugal."

On one side, the 41-year-old legend is preparing to continue his career at Al Nassr. On the other side, the doors of the Portuguese national team are still open for him.

The answer to the most interesting question may be revealed during the next gathering camp: Will Ronaldo wear the Portugal shirt again, or will his story with the national team, spanning over 20 years, end here?

Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrPortugal national teamJorge Jesus
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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