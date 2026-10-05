Did Shohida Uzokova want to make Shahzoda Muhammedova her daughter-in-law? (video)

Actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova recalled her memories related to actress Shohida Uzokova on Sevimli TV channel's “Eslab eslab” show. During the conversation, it was revealed that Shohida Uzokova once wanted Shahzoda Muhammedova to become a bride for her son Alisher Uzokov.

Recalling her childhood memories, Shahzoda Muhammedova said that she remembers the TV series “Esmeralda” through Shohida Uzokova's voice.

“My childhood is connected with the movie ‘Esmeralda’. At that time, there were no Instagram, Telegram, or TikTok. When we went out to the neighborhood and played with the kids, we would run back inside with our friends when ‘Esmeralda’ started. Back then, all of us used to have meals together around a family table. I watched the series from beginning to end, inside and out. Since my mother was an art-loving person, she would constantly tell me that an actress named Shohida Uzokova dubbed it,” said Shahzoda Muhammedova.

Years later, Shahzoda Muhammedova entered the film industry and starred alongside Shohida Uzokova in the film “Tundan tonggacha” (From Dusk till Dawn). In the movie, the actress portrayed Shahzoda's mother-in-law.

“I was very happy. At that time, Alisher Uzokov had just become my partner. He was serious and reticent, and on purpose, he wouldn't help me. But Aunt Shohida used to help me with my roles. Thank you very much for that. I love you. I feel my mother-in-law from the movie just like my mother-in-law in real life,” Shahzoda expressed her gratitude to Shohida Uzokova.

After that, Shohida Uzokova made an unexpected remark.

“I wanted to make you my daughter-in-law in real life too, but you didn't want to become one,” the actress said.

Shahzoda Muhammedova openly stated why she did not marry Alisher Uzokov.

“Because Alisher Uzokov didn't appeal to me,” the designer replied.