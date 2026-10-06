Botir Qodirov's new song "Oshiqman" warmly received (video)

Singer Botir Qodirov has presented his new track to his fans. The new song titled "Oshiqman" was premiered on the singer's YouTube channel on October 5.

In less than a day since its release, the track has been viewed nearly 30,000 times. The song has been warmly received by listeners, with numerous positive comments left under the video.

In their comments on the new track, fans praised the song and its performance. "Oshiqman" quickly won the attention of listeners, demonstrating a high level of interest in the singer's new creative work.

Did you like the singer's new track? If you had the opportunity to rate the song from 1 to 10, how many points would you give it? Leave your opinion in the comments.