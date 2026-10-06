Jeff Bezos opens free kindergarten for children at senior living facility

·0·World
Jeff Bezos opens free kindergarten for children at senior living facility

The Bezos Academy network, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has launched a new preschool education center with an unusual location in the US state of Arizona. Bezos Academy Glendale – Sahuaro Glenn kindergarten is located on the grounds of the Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, a senior living facility in the city of Glendale.

The institution is designed for children aged 3–5 years, and education is based on Montessori principles. The center can accommodate up to 100 children. Education and necessary services are provided free of charge to families.

The kindergarten's location at the senior living facility is no coincidence. Elderly residents living there can participate in various activities and projects with the children. Thus, regular communication and exchange of experience between the two generations are intended to be established.

Free education is not limited only to the lowest-income families. For the 2026–27 academic year, applications can be submitted if a family of four has an annual income of up to $132,000. However, this does not guarantee automatic admission. A lottery is held among candidates, and a waiting list is formed in case of a lack of available spots.

This is not Bezos Academy's first free kindergarten. The nonprofit network founded by Bezos has launched free preschool education centers in several US states.

Bezos AcademyJeff BezosMontessori educationGlendale
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