Luxury rooms for prisoners discovered in prison

In Indonesia, specially equipped luxury rooms for prisoners that completely differ from ordinary cells have been uncovered. Following the incident, five senior prison officials were suspended from their posts.

As it turned out, the incident took place at the "Cibinong" prison located in the city of Bogor, near Jakarta. During a surprise inspection conducted by representatives of the country's Ombudsman on September 23, more than 10 residential quarters separate from the ordinary cells were discovered.

Inspectors encountered amenities in these rooms that are atypical of standard prison conditions. They included large beds, air conditioners, televisions, sofas, refrigerators, and dedicated dining areas.

Most notably, it was revealed that a gym and a golf simulator were also being set up within the complex. It was found that certain inmates were present in these living quarters at the time of the inspection.

According to Rudi Setiawan, Inspector General of the Indonesian Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, dozens of prisoners and prison staff have been questioned regarding the situation. As a result of the investigation, five officials, including the head of the "Cibinong" prison, were suspended from their duties.

The prison, which spans an area of 4 hectares, also holds inmates serving sentences for corruption and other serious crimes. It has not yet been officially announced which specific prisoners used the luxury rooms.

Inspectors stated that these buildings were initially constructed as official housing for prison staff. It is currently being investigated how they were converted into unauthorized living quarters for inmates and whether money was paid in exchange for such privileges.