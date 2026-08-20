Samsung Raises Semiconductor Prices by Up to 15 Percent

·0·Technology
Samsung Raises Semiconductor Prices by Up to 15 Percent

South Korean technology giant Samsung has raised contract manufacturing prices for microchips based on its advanced process technologies by up to 15 percent. Reuters, citing its sources, reports that the new prices came into effect in July this year, signaling major changes in the global semiconductor market. Ixbt.com reports .

The largest price increases reportedly affected the advanced 4-nanometer (SF4) and 5-nanometer process technologies. Services in this segment have become 10–15 percent more expensive for customers from the United States and China. The price of the somewhat older 8-nanometer node also rose by nearly 10 percent.

Market Demand and Competition

The sharp price increase was driven by the rapid development of AI technologies and the global boom that followed. The capacity of industry leader TSMC quickly filled up, forcing customers to seek alternatives. As a result, Samsung, which had struggled to compete for years, gained the opportunity to dictate its pricing policy for the first time.

This situation hit Chinese companies particularly hard. Deprived of advanced equipment due to U.S. export restrictions, Chinese firms have few alternative foundries to choose from and are therefore being forced to accept more expensive terms.

Financial Performance and New Partners

According to analysts’ forecasts, if current prices remain in place, Samsung’s foundry business, which has operated primarily out of necessity since 2022, could become profitable by 2027. The SF4 plant in Pyeongtaek has been operating at full capacity since the end of 2025, thanks to Qualcomm orders and the production of base dies for high-speed HBM memory.

Growing demand for AI and advanced technologies has opened the door to major customers for Samsung. In particular, the company has managed to sign contracts with giants such as Tesla, Apple, and Broadcom. At the same time, negotiations on cooperation with Google are currently progressing intensively.

SamsungMicrochipsTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceTSMC
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Emergency Occurs During South Korea's Sebit Rocket TestEmergency Occurs During South Korea's Sebit Rocket TestToday, 21:29Samsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rateSamsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rateToday, 20:56A New Type of Safe Lithium-Free Battery Has Been DevelopedA New Type of Safe Lithium-Free Battery Has Been DevelopedToday, 20:28Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiledSennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiledToday, 19:55Sales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones BeginSales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones BeginToday, 19:23Android 17 to Restrict Apps That Consume Excessive MemoryAndroid 17 to Restrict Apps That Consume Excessive MemoryToday, 18:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space