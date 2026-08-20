Samsung Raises Semiconductor Prices by Up to 15 Percent

South Korean technology giant Samsung has raised contract manufacturing prices for microchips based on its advanced process technologies by up to 15 percent. Reuters, citing its sources, reports that the new prices came into effect in July this year, signaling major changes in the global semiconductor market. Ixbt.com reports .

The largest price increases reportedly affected the advanced 4-nanometer (SF4) and 5-nanometer process technologies. Services in this segment have become 10–15 percent more expensive for customers from the United States and China. The price of the somewhat older 8-nanometer node also rose by nearly 10 percent.

Market Demand and Competition

The sharp price increase was driven by the rapid development of AI technologies and the global boom that followed. The capacity of industry leader TSMC quickly filled up, forcing customers to seek alternatives. As a result, Samsung, which had struggled to compete for years, gained the opportunity to dictate its pricing policy for the first time.

This situation hit Chinese companies particularly hard. Deprived of advanced equipment due to U.S. export restrictions, Chinese firms have few alternative foundries to choose from and are therefore being forced to accept more expensive terms.

Financial Performance and New Partners

According to analysts’ forecasts, if current prices remain in place, Samsung’s foundry business, which has operated primarily out of necessity since 2022, could become profitable by 2027. The SF4 plant in Pyeongtaek has been operating at full capacity since the end of 2025, thanks to Qualcomm orders and the production of base dies for high-speed HBM memory.

Growing demand for AI and advanced technologies has opened the door to major customers for Samsung. In particular, the company has managed to sign contracts with giants such as Tesla, Apple, and Broadcom. At the same time, negotiations on cooperation with Google are currently progressing intensively.