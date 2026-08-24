The fish that turns to stone when dry and revives when wet (video)

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The fish that turns to stone when dry and revives when wet (video)

There are creatures in nature whose survival abilities amaze even scientists. The lungfish found in Africa is considered one of the most extraordinary creatures in terms of adapting to drought.

It does not die when its water source dries up and moisture disappears. Instead, it activates a strange "survival mode" to protect its body.

The fish that turns to stone when dry and revives when wet (video)

When water disappears, the fish "disappears" too

When the drought begins, the lungfish burrows deeper into the mud. Then, it secretes a large amount of mucus to wrap itself in a special cocoon.

As the water evaporates, the mucus dries, forming a hard, cocoon-like shell around the fish. From the outside, it truly resembles a hardened, lifeless object.

But the fish is alive.

Its metabolism, heartbeat, and other vital processes slow down drastically. Eating and movement almost stop. In this way, it can live for a long time without water or food. Some African lungfish can remain in this state for years .

When it touches water, it "wakes up"

The most amazing feature of this creature begins after that.

When the rains return and the dried-up water source fills again, the lungfish slowly "wakes up." Under the influence of water, the dried mucus shell softens, and the fish emerges and begins to move again. Studies have shown that after water is added, lungfish respond within a short time and return to normal movement and feeding.

Therefore, unlike ordinary fish, it can be called a drought-resistant living "capsule" .

It even breathes air

Another unusual feature of the lungfish is that it breathes not only through its gills but also through its lungs.

During drought, the gills cannot function normally, and the fish mainly takes oxygen from the air through its lungs. This feature allows it to survive in an environment without water.

Scientists consider this ability important for understanding the transition from water to land. Lungfish are a very ancient group from an evolutionary perspective, and their ancestors existed hundreds of millions of years ago.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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