Kazakhstan President Tokayev criticizes men hugging or kissing when greeting

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on men hugging or kissing each other when greeting. The President stated that such greetings Kazakhstan'straditional customs do not include this.

Tokayev expressed his views on this during a conversation with journalists after casting his vote in the Kurultay elections in Astana.

He emphasized that it is sufficient for men to shake hands firmly when they meet.

“Men should shake hands and grip firmly. Anything more than that is unnecessary,” said Tokayev. The President of Kazakhstan specifically objected to military personnel and generals hugging each other.

In his opinion, such instances do not align with the traditional greeting culture established in the country. The President's statement is expected to spark various reactions on social media, as men hugging when meeting is considered normal in some societies.